Axe wielding robbers steal cigarettes and cash from Co-op store

An investigation is underway after axe-wielding robbers took cash and cigarettes in a raid at a Co-op food store.

Enquiries are continuing this morning (Tuesday) into the armed robbery in Queensbury which occurred at about 7.30pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The suspects were reported to have been carrying axes and are believed to have fled in a vehicle with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

MORE NEWS: Halifax school girl attacked and hit around the head in snicket assault

“Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190141973, or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

MORE NEWS: Halifax drivers handed warning as car crashes and flips onto its roof

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.