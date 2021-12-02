Austhorpe Road crash: Police cordon after car and motorbike crash near Cross Gates Shopping Centre
A police cordon is in place in east Leeds after a crash involving a car and off-road motorbike.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 5:58 pm
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 6:00 pm
West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are at the scene in Austhorpe Road, in Cross Gates, following the crash.
The force were not able to confirm any injuries at this time.
Enquires are ongoing.
The AA reports that the road is closed between Church Lane and North Road.
First Bus services are diverting.
A First Bus spokesperson said: "Due to an RTC on Austhorpe Road our 44/56 services are diverting via Barwick Road, Ring Road in both directions. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."