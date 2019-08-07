Asda Killingbeck ram raiders escape empty handed after being disturbed by police

Have your say

Ram raiders who smashed through a fuel payment kiosk at Asda Killingbeck left empty handed, police have said.

Officers received a report of a car attempting to ram raid a petrol station kiosk in Killingbeck Drive at 2.40am on Wednesday morning.

Ram raiders targeted a fuel payment kiosk at Asda Killingbeck petrol station.

Officers disturbed the raiders at the scene but they managed to escape in a blue Ford car

They left empty handed, but left a trail of debris on the petrol forecourt.

A red Toyota car was left at the scene and has been recovered by officers.

Enquiries are ongoing by Leeds CID.

Anyone with information is asked contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190402123.

Asda have been contacted for comment.