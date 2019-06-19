Arsonist torched his council flat because he wanted somewhere else to live

Have your say

An arsonist who torched his council flat because he didn't like his neighbours and wanted to move has been jailed.

Luke Grogan set fire to his mattress, called the fire brigade and alerted his neighbours to the danger.

Grogan was locked up for 32 months after a court heard he caused £12,000 worth of damage to the property of Milton Walk, Dewsbury, on September 23 last year.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said a neighbour saw the defendant smashing his front window and assumed he had lost his key so ignored him.

But 15 minutes later the neighbour smelt smoke coming from the property.

Grogan, 28, claimed he alerted the fire service and banged on neighbours' doors to alert them to the fire.

Leeds Crown Court heard he later told a psychiatrist that he set the fire because he wanted to be move house and did not like his neighbours.

Grogan, now of School Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He has 10 previous convictions for 16 offences, including battery, threatening behaviour, burglary and affray.

Richard Reed, mitigating, said Grogan suffers from paranoid schziophrenia and was in hospital for around four months after the offence.

He said: "He is full of remorse and bitterly regrets his actions."

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "No one actually seems to have been endangered except those required to attend to put it out.

"I do not accept that this was a cry for help. This was to move house and because you did not like your neighbours."

The judge added that Grogan's mental disorder is exacerbated by his illegal drug use.

A woman who was sitting in the public gallery stood up and immediately collapsed to the ground after saying to Grogan: "I love you son. I love you baby. It's okay."

A first aider was called to the courtroom.