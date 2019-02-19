Arson investigation begins after two cars and restaurant set alight in Dewsbury

A criminal investigation has begun after a two cars and a restaurant were set alight in Dewsbury during the early hours.

West Yorkshire Police said the three incidents, including two in the Savile Town area, were being treated as arson.

One of the incidents involved a car being set alight in South Street, Savile Town. Picture: Google

The first car was set on fire in Leamington Terrace at 1.36am today, with the second set alight in South Street at 1.40am.

Police where then to a fire at a restaurant on Huddersfield Road alerted at 3.11am

No one was reported to have been injured as a result of the fires.

A spokesman said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody at this time."

He said officers were working with the community and neighbourhood patrols had been stepped up in the area as inquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the force website, quoting reference number 13190090516.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.