Arrests made as Leeds police operation targets drug users and dealers

Police in Leeds searched vehicles and made arrests during an operation targeting drug users and dealers.

The ongoing work by the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team follows complaints about illegal activity in Hanover Square, a short walk away from Leeds General Infirmary.

The police operation focused on Hanover Square in Leeds. Picture: Google

Officers stopped 17 people or vehicles, searched four people and two vehicles, and made three arrests during the operation.

They also issued one dispersal notice and one community resolution, and gathered nine intelligence reports.

A spokesman said: "Following reports of drug use and dealing in Hanover Square, the local Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a successful operation to clean up the area. This is a continuous operation involving various agencies and will continue into the immediate future.

"Future plans are to remove the graffiti from Hanover Square and cut down bushes to prevent drug abuse."

