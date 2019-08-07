Arrest after police helicopter called to reports of man with gun in East End Park

A man detained after a raid on a flat in East End Park has been arrested on suspicion of holding a gun.
Police were called shortly before 2.20pm on Saturday August 3, to a report of an argument happening in East End Park.
Reports to police said that a man had a gun.
Officers went to the scene and arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.
A woman who was in the area at the time said: "At about 3pm I saw three normal cop cars and two more unmarked cars. They were all armed and there was a dog car.
"They sped up the road and blocked off the streets and then raided a house.
"I heard them saying 'We are sending the dogs in, don't move'."
The 38-year-old man has been released on bail.
Enquiries by West Yorkshire Police are ongoing.