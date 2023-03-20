Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened?

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a house party in Salisbury Grove, Armley, at 2.48am on Sunday morning. A further call was received from the ambulance service who were responding reports of a man having been stabbed at the address.

Officers attended and dispersed people from the area around the address, and the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Leeds, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are treating his death as murder.

Has anyone been arrested?

Four men have been arrested and remain in custody. An 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford.

A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

What have neighbours said?

One neighbour said: “It’s just so sad. Another young life cut short and his poor family – on Mother’s Day as well. He was probably just out having a good time on a Saturday night and this happens.”

Another added: “I heard sirens last night but I never thought much of it until I got up this morning. Unfortunately crime isn’t uncommon around here but never anything like this.”

What have police said?

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy, and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

"We are continuing to support this young man’s family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries.”

What should I do if I have information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.