Armed police swoop on house in Chapeltown, Leeds, to arrest 14-year-old over stabbing of teen in Harehills
Armed police were involved in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy over a stabbing in the Harehills area of Leeds.
At 6pm yesterday (Tuesday) armed officers carried out an operation at an address in Sholebroke Avenue, Chapeltown.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with an incident in Florence Street, Harehills, on Sunday, September 10, where a 16-year-old male was stabbed and seriously injured.
“Two men and a woman were also arrested from the address on suspicion of assisting an offender and drugs offences. All four remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”