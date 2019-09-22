Armed police make three arrests after man found with machete in Leeds

Armed police have made three arrests after a man was found with a machete in Leeds.

Officers were called to the scene in Armley at about 12.45pm today to reports of a man with a machete in the Moorfield Road area.

A man was found in possession of a machete in Armley.

A witness at the scene, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that there were five armed police cars surrounding three men.

On-the-ground officers were supported by the police helicopter, which can be seen in the video flying over the scene.

The three men were stopped at the scene by police and one man was found to be in possession of a machete.

It has been recovered by the police.

A West Yorkshire spokesman confirmed three men have been arrested.