Armed police in Seacroft after gun incident

Armed police are currently in Seacroft following reports about a gun.

Officers are currently carrying out arrest enquiries at an address in Redmire Drive, Seacroft.

It relates to an incident involving a gun that took place on Sunday, April 21.

A cordon is in place until the operation is concluded.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are aware and are liaising with community representatives in the area to keep them updated.

-> Teenage armed robber threatened Normanton store worker with a metal bar

-> Lane closure on M62 in Leeds after crash