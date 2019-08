Have your say

Police fired special rounds - designed to burst tyres - at a car in Leeds as part of a planned operation on Thursday.

Armed officers stopped the vehicle on Potternewton Lane at about 5.25pm.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug offences, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police told the YEP.

During the planned operation, officers deployed tyre deflation rounds.

Both men remain in custody today, the spokesman added.