Armed police drew weapons after knife threat report on Lincoln Green Road, Leeds Crown Court told

Ermias Gebermoiryim was threatening passers by with a knife on Lincoln Green Road before the alarm was raised.

Nicoleta Alistari, prosecuting, said Gebermoiryim, 32, was seen with the knife outside a parade of shops at around 9.30am on November 28 2020.

Ms Alistari said: "The defendant was seen on Leeds City Council CCTV on the shopping precinct threatening people with a knife and shouting and behaving in a strange manner.

"He was shouting and he had a large kitchen knife in his right hand."

Police were called and a firearms support unit went to the scene.

Miss Alistari said one officer drew her Glock handgun and two other officers drew their tasers.

Police told Gebermoiryim to get on the floor and he threw the knife into a bush.

Gebermoiryim was arrested and the knife was seized.

Gebermoiryim, of Conway Road, Leeds, admitted possessing a knife in a public place.

He has one previous conviction for outraging public decency in 2013.

Ismail Uddin, mitigating, said Gebermoiryim suffers from a mental health problem and had not taken his medication.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said: "When police arrived he put the knife down and he was arrested. He was plainly unwell at the time.

"Because of his mental health difficulties and his failure to take medication on that day, he was having an episode where he was acting abnormally."

Judge Stubbs sentenced Gebermoiryim to a 12 month community order with eight rehabilitation activity days.