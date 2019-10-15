Armed police deployed to West Yorkshire crash following reports of people fighting with weapons

Armed police were deployed to a two-car collision following information about 'people fighting with weapons'.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Ivanhoe Road, Bradford

Officers were called to a report of a collision in Ivanhoe Road, Bradford at about 3.50pm yesterday (Monday), where they found a damaged silver Audi RS3 and a red Land Rover Freelander.

The persons involved had left the scene.

Armed officers were deployed to the incident following information about people fighting with weapons and Bradford District CID is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision - or what happened immediately before or after it - to contact them.

If you can assist the investigation please call Bradford District CID on 101, or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1126 of 14 October.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.