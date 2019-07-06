Armed police called to Yeadon after 'men seen with weapon'

Have your say

Armed police descended on Yeadon after a member of the public reported seeing a group of men potentially carrying a weapon.

The incident happened just after 1pm on Friday afternoon at a block of flats on Wells Court, next to the Robin Hood pub.

An air weapon was recovered from a property.

Radiotherapy team make superhero masks for Leeds children undergoing cancer treatment

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Police were called to an address in Yeadon at about 1.10pm after a member of the public reported seeing males with a potential weapon.

"Officers attended and recovered an air weapon from the property.

"No arrests were made or crimes recorded."