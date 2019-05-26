Armed police arrest man for drug offences in Roundhay, Leeds

Have your say

Police have made a series of arrests across Leeds this weekend - including an armed police incident in Roundhay.

Armed police were called to Roundhay to arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences on Saturday.

He was charged and remanded in custody.

Officers also arrested a man on suspicion of a 'series of robberies' in the Harehills area, who was also charged and remanded in custody.

Finally, another man was arrested for two burglaries in Seacroft and also remanded in custody, according to the Leeds Crime Team.

The Leeds Crime Team said on Saturday: "Busy 24hrs for the DCT Male arrested for series of Robberies in Harehills area.

"Charged and Remanded. Male arrested by firearms colleagues for drugs offences in Roundhay.

"Charged and Remanded. Male arrested for two burglaries in Seacroft Charged and Remanded."

