Apprentice carried out fraud at Leeds Victoria Quarter bespoke tailoring firm to fund cocaine habit

An apprentice who ripped off the Leeds city centre tailoring firm where he worked by carrying out a £13,000 fraud has been sent to prison.

Charles Anderson abused the trust placed in him by his boss at Michelsberg Tailoring, in Victoria Quarter, to commit the deception.

Charles Anderson carried out fraud while working as an apprentice at Michelsberg Tailoring, in Leeds' Victoria Quarter

Leeds Crown Court heard business owner James Michelsberg took Anderson on as an apprentice and salesman with a view to making him a business partner.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said the 26-year-old defendant was placed in charge of expanding the independent business to Manchester.

Anderson committed the deception by arranging for customers to pay him directly for clothing between March 2017 and September 2018.

Mr Michelsberg was first alerted to the fraud when a customer posted a complaint on Facebook, saying he had paid the business a deposit for items which did not arrive on time for a wedding.

Mr Michelsberg could not find any record of the customer.

An investigation then revealed Anderson had arranged for customers to make payments directly to his bank account.

The total value of the offending was £13,302.73.

Mr Michelsberg read a victim personal statement to the court in which he said Anderson was his first employee and was training him to become his business partner.

He said he trusted the defendant, treated him like a son and gave him bonuses he did not deserve.

Mr Michelsberg said Anderson made the investigation and prosecution process more difficult by not revealing full details of his offending.

He also said Anderson had told him he could not pay him back as he was unemployed.

But the victim said he had since learned Anderson has set up a tailoring business in direct competition with his own.

Anderson, of Malvern Avenue, York, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position.

Kenton Sergeant, mitigating, said Anderson carried out the offending when he had developed a cocaine habit and found himself in financial difficulty.

Judge Penelope Belcher jailed Anderson for two years.