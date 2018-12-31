Appeal to trace relatives of Halifax man who died in hospital

Coroner’s officers are appealing for information to help trace the relatives of a man who died aged 76.

George Perry lived in Halifax and died in hospital on December 8.

Anyone who could help to trace his relatives is asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Catherine Toner on 01274 373721.