Appeal to identify fleeing driver after woman and child injured in Leeds collision
Officers have released footage of a man they wish to identify following collision in Leeds in which a driver failed to stop.
By nick frame
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 11:51 GMT
It happened on Friday, February 17, when a Ford Transit recovery truck collided with a Ford Focus on Osmondthorpe Lane around 3.15pm. A woman and young child suffered injuries.
It is believed the driver drove down York Road before abandoning the vehicle and fleeingon foot.
Contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting 13230096973 if you recognise the man.