Appeal for missing couple and three young children from Leeds

Zdenek Nemth and Zakelina Kotlarova were reported missing from Harehills by West Yorkshire Police at 11.50pm on Tuesday night.

They are missing with their three children - Chelsea, aged 6, Sergio, aged 5 and Francesco who is 8 months old.

Zdenek and Zakelina are from Harehills but are believed to have family links to Scotland.

Have you seen Zdenek Nemth and Zakelina Kotlarova? (Photo: WYP)

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 622 of October 29.