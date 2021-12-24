Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found with a facial injury in Wakefield today.

He was seen injured in a bus shelter and police were called by the ambulance service to The Springs, Wakefield, at about 1.46pm today (Christmas Eve).

The male, in his 40s, was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for an injury which is not life threatening.

He is described as white, clean shaven and slim, wearing green jogging bottoms and a grey jacket.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the city centre prior to 1.30pm or have information about how he sustained his injury is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0788 of December 24.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.