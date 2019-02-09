Appeal after death of 66-year-old Leeds cyclist found injured in Otley

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after the death of a 66-year-old Leeds cyclist who was found injured on a road in Otley.

The man was found injured on East Chevin Road at Otley after police were called to the scene just after 2.30pm on Friday (Feb 8).

Police said the 66-year-old man from the Leeds area later died.

The cyclist had been travelling away from Otley.

East Chevin Road was closed between Birdcage Walk and Bramhope Old Lane while police investigated at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who saw how the cyclist came to be injured in the road and anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

"Any witnesses, or anyone who was nearby at the time, is asked to police on 101 quoting log 1078 of Friday 8 February."