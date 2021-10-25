New police figures have revealed which Leeds neighborhoods are anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspots. There were 17,212 ASB crimes recorded across Leeds between September 2020 and August 2021, the latest available figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods were hotspots for ASB crime over the year. Here we reveal the 15 Leeds areas which recorded the most ASB offences.

1. City centre 835 ASB crimes

2. Swarcliffe 539 ASB crimes

3. Middleton and Westwoods 415 ASB crimes

4. Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill 335 ASB crimes