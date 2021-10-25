The 13 Leeds areas with the most anti-social behaviour crimes revealed by new police figures (stock image for illustrative purposes)

Anti social behaviour in Leeds: The Leeds areas with the most ASB crime revealed by new police figures

How does your area compare?

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 25th October 2021, 11:26 am

New police figures have revealed which Leeds neighborhoods are anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspots. There were 17,212 ASB crimes recorded across Leeds between September 2020 and August 2021, the latest available figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods were hotspots for ASB crime over the year. Here we reveal the 15 Leeds areas which recorded the most ASB offences.

1. City centre

835 ASB crimes

2. Swarcliffe

539 ASB crimes

3. Middleton and Westwoods

415 ASB crimes

4. Cross Green, East End Park and Richmond Hill

335 ASB crimes

