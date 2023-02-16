Police have been appealing for a number of weeks for help locating Dale Poppleton, 41, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with numerous serious offences. Officers were spotted searching around Leeds city centre for him two weeks ago.Another appeal has been issued today (Thursday), with a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police saying: “Dale Poppleton is described as a white male, medium build and 6ft1 tall. He is very distinctive due to the fact that he has half an ear (right side).“He has connections across West Yorkshire and the North of England. Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Poppleton but he is deliberately evading Police.“The public are advised not to approached Poppleton but to contact police immediately. Any sightings and information, please call 999 quoting log 419 of today (16/02).”