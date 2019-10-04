Angry tenant torched his former home in Leeds in revenge for being evicted for not paying rent

An angry tenant put lives in danger when he torched his former home to get revenge on the landlord who evicted him for not paying rent

Martin Carrington caused thousands of pounds worth of damage when he kicked his way into the house on Hudson Grove, Harehills, and set fire to the property.

Hudson Grove was filled with thick black smoke during arson attack.

Leeds Crown Court heard a family of four living next door were put in danger during the arson attack.

A mum, dad and their two children managed to get out of the property after being alerted by neighbours as thick black smoke filled the street.

Carrington was given a ten-year extended sentence over the incident on August 4 this year.

Earlier in the evening Carrington was heard shouting in the street that he was going to burn the house down and did not care if children were inside.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said Carrington had been a tenant at the house he set fire to but had been evicted for not paying rent for three months.

The landlord spent £5,000 on securing the property and changing the locks after Carrington moved out of the terraced house.

Carrington broke windows and kicked down the front door before going inside after taking a taxi to the street.

The defendant was arrested close to his home on nearby St Alban Mount.

Firefighters found a bag of rubbish under the living room curtains had been set on fire, as well as burnt paper in the corner of the living room.

The court heard the property was not insured at the time and the landlord is now struggling to sell it.

The next door neighbours said they could have been killed and their home and many of their belonging were smoke damaged.

Carrington pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He has previous convictions.

Amanda Johnson, mitigating, said her client had been physically evicted from the house on July 11 and made a complaint to the police about it.

She said the offence was not premeditated and Carrington is now undertaking a qualification in construction in custody.

Sentencing, Judge Simon Phillips QC said: "This has all the hallmarks of a revenge attack. You put multiple people in danger."

The defendant was told he must serve a custodial term of six years followed by an extended licence period of four years.