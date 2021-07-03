A64 crash: Trapped drivers rescued by fire service with specialist cutting equipment after three-car crash at Bramham Crossroads
Fire crews had to use specialised equipment to cut people out of their vehicles after a three car crash on the A64.
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 4:51 pm
Updated
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 4:54 pm
The crash happened at 2.40pm on Friday, July 2 at the Bramham Crossroads.
Three crews from Tadcaster, Wetherby and Acomb were called to the scene.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed that crews extricated occupants of the cars using hydraulic cutting equipment, sharps protection and casualty care equipment.
The occupants of the vehicles were then left in the hands of the paramedics on scene.
Police have been contacted for further information.