A1(M) junction 41 collision: Police confirm 55-year-old man has died after car overturned near Castleford

West Yorkshire Police said: "At 7.19am, police were called to a report of a vehicle which appeared to have suffered major collision damage on the hard shoulder of the A1M northbound carriageway, close to Junction 41.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle which was found to have overturned was a 55-year-old man. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A1(M) junction 41

"The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing for anyone who saw the movements of the vehicle, a white Peugeot 3008, at around the time stated.

"Anyone who can assist with either information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.