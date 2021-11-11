Ashley Lloyd, 29, denied attacking the two females, but four days into a trial at Leeds Crown Court, changed his pleas to guilty.

He pleaded guilty to raping one woman and admitted carrying out a serious sexual assault and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a second victim.

West Yorkshire Police's DC Nicola Dovey, of Wakefield’s Adult Safeguarding Team, said after his sentencing: “Lloyd is a very dangerous man and I am pleased that the court has recognised his predatory behaviour and his callous treatment of his victims by handing down a lengthy sentence.

“I would like to thank the victims for their courage in coming forward and providing the evidence to put him behind bars.

“West Yorkshire Police have dedicated safeguarding officers who are specially trained to deal with the victims of these kind of offences.

“I would urge anyone who is in two minds about coming forward to report offences of this nature to come forward. You will be believed and you will be treated with respect.”

Details of the incidents are not being reported to protect the identities of the victims, but the first attacks date back to 2017.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting, said the defendant punched the victim and hit her on the legs.

He then strangled her with both hands before putting his hand over her mouth to prevent her screaming.

Lloyd then sexually assaulted her.

Lloyd, of Rhyddings Drive, Ackworth, then raped a woman in 2019.

The court was told the victim tried but was unable to fight Lloyd off.

He then threatened to "put a bullet in the head" of her family members if she told anyone.

Richard Canning, mitigating, said: "He understands the degree of what he has done wrong.

"He acknowledges what he has done wrong."

Judge Penelope Belcher jailed Lloyd for 10 years and six months.