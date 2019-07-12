A timeline of events that saw West Yorkshire Police shape history in tackling forced marriage

In the summer of 2018, West Yorkshire Police made history when an investigation led to a Leeds mother and father being jailed for trying to force their daughter into getting married.The Yorkshire Post looks back at the the case.

Prior to July 3, 2016, the victim - a young woman - was in a happy relationship with her partner and had recently sat her A-level exams with plans to go to university. She was looking forward to a family holiday to Bangladesh and believed she would return to Leeds in time to get her exam results.

On July 3, she left the UK and flew to Bangladesh where she was taken to a remote village. Once there she was told she would marry a man, whether she agreed to or not.

When she refused, she was threatened with violence and had her phone removed from her.

Once the marriage plans became clear she enlisted the help of her siblings and managed to contact her boyfriend in the UK.

On July 11, he contacted West Yorkshire Police, who began investigating and linked in with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to ensure her safety.

Read more: Leeds case a milestone in battle to halt forced marriages

July 15 saw the young woman rescued by Consular Officers who took her to a place of safety.

She returned to the UK on July 17 and told PC Abigail Fox-Greenwood of her ordeal.

Her parents were arrested on July 20, and as part of the investigation officers went to Bangladesh twice to speak to witnesses and consular staff to gather evidence

The parents were then charged with forced marriage offences and appeared for the first time at Leeds Magistrates Court in July 2017

They were convicted on 29 May, 2018 and sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

They were found guilty of offences of forced marriage and using violence or a form of coercion.

The father was jailed for four-and-a-half years, the mother three-and-a-half.