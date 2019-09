Have your say

This shocking picture shows the horrific damage to a car after smashing into traffic lights.

The driver thankfully only sustained minor injuries in the collision.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Unit confirmed only one vehicle was involved and said the driver had a "lucky escape".

They tweeted: "A650, Wakefield. 1 vehicle RTC in which only minor injuries have been sustained.

"A lucky escape considering a piece of metal smashed through the windscreen. #OperationalSupport #Team3

"@WakefieldPolice"