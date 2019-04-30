A Jet2 plane has been involved in a ground collision with a Ryanair aircraft

Leeds-based budget airline Jet2 has confirmed that one of its planes was struck by another aircraft on the tarmac at East Midlands Airport.

The incident happened just before 8am on Tuesday morning when the Jet2 plane was stationary and the Ryanair aircraft was taxiing.

The Ryanair jet clipped the wing tip of the Jet2 aircraft in foggy conditions. Both planes were empty at the time.

Ryanair said their plane was being used for a training flight and that the crew were following instructions from air traffic control at the time of the collision.

Both airlines will inspect their planes for damage and the Air Accident Investigation Branch will also investigate.

Jet2 said their plane was 'parked correctly' at the time of the incident. It is believed to be a Boeing 737-300 registered as G-GDFB. The aircraft flew into East Midlands from Prague on Monday night, landing shortly before 8.30pm. It has also flown to Palma, Alicante, Dubrovnik, Faro and Malaga in the past week.

“A taxiing aircraft from another airline made contact with one of our stationary aircraft at East Midlands Airport this morning. There were no passengers on either aircraft and there are no injuries. Although our aircraft was parked correctly, we will co-operate fully with the relevant authorities to help them investigate this incident.”

Jet2's main headquarters are at Leeds Bradford Airport and The Mint in Leeds city centre. The airline was founded in Leeds in 2003, and has since expanded to serve eight other UK bases and two in Spain.

