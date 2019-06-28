90 year old woman seriously injured after incident involving a van in Ilkley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 90 year old woman was seriously injured in an accident involving a van in Ilkely.

The accident happened at around midday on Friday, when a white Mercedes Panel Van was reversing on Lower Wellington Road.

The 90-year-old woman sustained injuries to her leg and hip and was taken to hospital, where she is in a serious but stable condition.

West Yorkshire Police are not certain whether the van hit the woman, but say they urgently want to speak to the driver who fled the scene.

They are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the crash.

PC Jonathan Moss, of West Yorkshire Police's Western Area Road Traffic Unit, said: “At this stage it is not clear whether contact was made between the vehicle and the pedestrian.

“We do know, however, that there was a witness in the vicinity who hit the horn of their vehicle as a warning.

“They subsequently left the scene, but it is crucial that we are able to speak with the driver to understand exactly what has occurred.

Lower Wellington Road was closed for investigation and heavy traffic is expected across Ilkley well into Friday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log reference 0754 and PC Jonathon Moss.