90 firearms including shotguns and rifle handed to West Yorkshire Police

90 firearms including shotguns, a taser and a rifle were handed into West Yorkshire Police during the force's firearms surrender.

The surrender was held in police forces across England and Wales, allowing people to hand in illegally held weapons without fear of prosecution.

West Yorkshire Police says that 90 firearms were handed in between Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, August 4, alongside large quantities of ammunition.

31 'live' firearms were surrendered, including 21 handguns, eight shotguns, a taser and a rifle.

West Yorkshire Police's Temporary Assistant Chief Constable, Mark Ridley, said: "Illegally held firearms can cause great harm to the communities we serve.

“These are now firearms that can no longer pose a threat and I would like to thank everyone who brought guns in.

"This surrender was part of the ongoing work to reduce this type of crime, which also includes having dedicated resources to investigate firearms discharges and using gang injunctions to target those individuals caught up in the cycle of organised criminality which often includes the use of and access to illegal firearms.

"Other proactive work is being carried out to stop people getting involved in such criminality including early intervention in schools.

"The Get Safe ‘N’ Away gang intervention programme has already been delivered to 3,000 young people across West Yorkshire and our work with St Giles Trust to identify people on the cusp of serious criminality who could benefit from a peer advisor programme to avoid a life of crime.”

