9 unsolved murders which are still being investigated by West Yorkshire Police
These murders all remain unsolved in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police is currently undertaking a review to understand the outcomes of investigations into all previous homicides. This includes a review of all cases where suspects were charged but were subsequently acquitted at court. Anyone with any information should contact the force on 101. The information in this article is from a Freedom of Information log:
1. Beyake Keita-Ann
Beyake Keita Ann, 21 was assaulted in Attock Park, Laisterdyke on Tuesday, 23 August 2016 while playing football with friends.