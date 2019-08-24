9 unsolved murders which are still being investigated by West Yorkshire Police

These murders all remain unsolved in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police is currently undertaking a review to understand the outcomes of investigations into all previous homicides. This includes a review of all cases where suspects were charged but were subsequently acquitted at court. Anyone with any information should contact the force on 101. The information in this article is from a Freedom of Information log:

1. Beyake Keita-Ann Beyake Keita Ann, 21 was assaulted in Attock Park, Laisterdyke on Tuesday, 23 August 2016 while playing football with friends. WYP other Buy a Photo

2. Sajid Saddique Sajid Saddique went missing in 2007. A murder investigation was launched by West Yorkshire Police in 2014. WYP other Buy a Photo

3. Jasem Asakerh Jasem Asakerh, 28, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his chest as he sat with four other men in a car parked in Brook Street, Thornton Lodge, Huddersfield, in the early hours of April 3, 2009. GOOGLE other Buy a Photo

4. La Florentina Brooke Mother-of-five La Florentina Brooke, 81, was killed when white spirit was poured through her letterbox and set alight, just after 1.30am on November 10, 2008. submit other Buy a Photo

View more