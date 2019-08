Have your say

There have been 78 assaults on West Yorkshire Police officers in the past two weeks according to new figures.

24 officers were kicked, 20 were punched and 14 spat at in the last 14 days, according to West Yorkshire Police Federation.

7 officers were bitten, 7 grappled and 4 head-butted.

The federation said the abuse was 'never acceptable'.

In a tweet, they said 'protecttheprotectors'.