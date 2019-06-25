71-year-old woman taken to hospital after BMW driver fled Beeston crash scene

A 71-year-old has been taken to hospital after a crash as the other driver fled the scene.

The crash happened on Malvern Road at about 2.35pm on Tuesday, June 25.

It involved two cars but the black BMW 3 series drove off after the accident.

The woman has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

Malvern Road was closed by the police.

First Bus tweeted this update: "Due to an RTC Malvern Road has been closed by the police.

"Service 86 will be diverting until further notice."

The road reopened at 4pm.

-> Manhunt after woman sexually assaulted in Golden Acre Park in Leeds

-> Fingerprint on can of Stella Artois led police to crook who grew £60,000 cannabis farm at Leeds house