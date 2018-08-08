65 cars seized by police in ONE day in Bradford crackdown on dodgy motors

65 cars were seized in Bradford by West Yorkshire Police in a single dya.

Police conducted an operation in partnership with the DVLA on Thornton Road in order to crackdown on unlawful vehicles currently on the road.

The main aim of the operation was to identify vehicles which were untaxed, uninsured and unroadworthy.

As a result 65 vehicles were seized after being identified as having no road tax, with 5 being seized falling under offences such as no insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

All drivers involved have been reported for the offences.

Pc Senior said; “These operations will be ongoing as we continue to target motorists using the roads illegally.”

They also advised the public: “Please ensure that your vehicle is taxed, insured and holds a valid MOT or risk losing it!”