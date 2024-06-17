Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following gallery features 47 photos of people wanted for crimes committed in Leeds.

The faces featured in this gallery are wanted by West Yorkshire Police in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers investigate a series of thefts, burglaries and assaults across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures. Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website.