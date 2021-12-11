Officers have been patrolling across the York and North Yorkshire area, making stops and speaking to a number of drivers on the roads.

The results as of 7am on Friday morning included 35 arrests.

Of those, eight were for drug driving and the rest were for drink driving.

35 arrests made in Christmas drink and drug drive campaign by police in Yorkshire cc NYP

A total of six of the arrests were in relation to crashes, police confirmed.

The average breath alcohol reading for those arrests is 58ug/100ml (the legal limit being 35ug).

The highest breath alcohol reading so far is 146ug/100ml – over four times the legal limit.

A 37-year-old Scarborough man who has been charged and will appear in court in January, police confirmed.