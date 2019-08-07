£3000 worth of Class A and B drugs seized from Burmantofts

Officers have seized £3000 worth of drugs from the Burmantofts area of Leeds.

It included a large number of Class A and Class B drugs.

Police estimate the street value is around £3000.

A man was arrested from the Rigton for possession with intent to supply.

He was also arrested for theft offences.

The man remains in custody as investigations continue.

The Leeds East team shared the arrest on Twitter at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, August 7.

The Leeds East unit covers Burmantofts, Cross Gates, Garforth, Gipton, Harehills, Killingbeck, Kippax, Methley, Richmond Hill, Seacroft, Swillington, Temple Newsam and Whinmoor.