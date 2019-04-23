26-year-old arrested during firearms operation in Seacroft, Leeds

A 26-year-old man has been arrested during a firearms operation in Seacroft, Leeds.
Armed officers carried out arrest enquiries at an address in Redmire Drive, Seacroft, this morning (Tuesday).
The operation was in relation to a report of an incident involving a gun on Sunday, April 21.
A cordon was in place but has been removed now the operation is concluded.
Shortly after 11am, a 26-year-old man was arrested from the address on suspicion of burglary and possession of a firearm.
He has been taken into custody.
The firearms operation has now been stood down.
A scene remains in place at the address to undergo a search.
A West Yorkshire police spokesperson said: "Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are continuing to liaise with community representatives in the area to keep them updated and reassure the community."
-> Man stabbed at property in Beeston, Leeds
-> Armed police in Seacroft after gun incident
-> Two women in their 80s seriously injured in A58 car crash