24-year-old man charged after threatening police at leeds Train Station

A 24-year-old man has been charged after threatening police officers in Leeds Train Station.

The man, from Barnsley, began making threats and verbally abusing officers as they arrested his friend for violent offences on Friday, June 7.

He has been charged to appear in court on Thursday, September 12.

Officers from the British Transport Police warned that shouting abuse and filming police can land you in court.

In a statement, the team West Yorkshire BTP said: "A 24yr old male from Barnsley has been charged to court on the 12/09/19 for being verbally abusive and threatening to police as they arrested their friend for violent offences on 07/06/19 at Leeds rail station.

"Shouting abuse, whilst filming police can land you in court too."

