23-year-old man left with facial injuries after Boar Lane altercation

A 23-year-old man has been left with facial injuries after a group altercation on Boar Lane in Leeds city centre.

Police were called at 10.20pm on Tuesday, May 28 to reports of an incident between a group of men.

A 23-year-old male suffered minor facial injuries.

He was taken to hospital.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

At 10.45pm police were putting a scene in place on the pavement outside the Urban Outfitters store in Trinity Centre.

An ambulance was present and blood was visible on the pavement.

Police have asked who witnessed the incident to contact them via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190271297.

