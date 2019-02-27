21-year-old woman pushed to the floor by man who attempted to rob her in Scarborough.

A 21-year-old woman was pushed to the ground by a man who then began to rifle through her pockets.

The attack took place at about 10.45pm on Sunday, February 24 on the footpath behind the Westwood Campus of Yorkshire Coast College.

As he was searching the victim's pockets the man was disturbed and ran off up the hill in the direction of Westwood Road.

The victim did not sustain any lasting injuries.

Police said the victim was described as slim, approximately 5ft 9in tall, and spoke with a “foreign” accent.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black top with the hood pulled over his head and black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes running down the legs.

Investigating officer, PC Liam Cromack of Scarborough Police, said: “Though CCTV and other enquiries are currently ongoing, we still wish to hear from anybody who was in the area of the duck pond or Westwood Road around the time of the incident, especially if you remember seeing anybody matching the suspect’s description in suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack. You can also email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.