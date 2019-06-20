21-year-old stabbed in head then arrested by police after group knife fight in Leeds centre

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the head and hand after a fight involving a group of men in Leeds city centre.

The man who was left with knife injuries was taken to hospital, then arrested on suspicion of affray after being discharged by the doctors.

The scene of the stabbing near Leeds Magistrates Court

At 8.50pm on Wednesday night, police were called to Westgate and Leighton Street in Leeds city centre.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a number of reports of a group of males fighting with knives in the vicinity of Westgate and Leighton Street in Leeds city centre.

"Officers attended and found a 21-year-old man with knife injuries to his head and hand. He was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged and arrested on suspicion of affray.

"He remains in custody along with two other men, aged 20 and 27, who were both arrested in the area of the incident on suspicion of wounding."

Initial reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post on Wednesday confirmed that a man had been arrested in a knife fight.

A man who works nearby said: "I was out for a cigarette and heard a lot of shouting and then a police van went around the corner.

"I went to look and saw them rugby tackle a man to the ground and take another guy off for treatment."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and took the 21-year-old to hospital.

Staff at Nuffield Hospital were unable to get to their cars in the underground car park due to the cordon.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace other suspects in relation to the incident.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190310921 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.