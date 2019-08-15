21-year-old stabbed as man tries to rob couple at cashpoint in Headingley

A 21-year-old man has been stabbed after a man tried to rob him and a female friend at a cash-point in Headingley.

It happened at about 2am this morning on Royal Park Road.

The victim and a 21-year-old woman were approached and threatened by a man as they were using a cash machine.

When the male victim tried to intervene, the suspected assaulted and stabbed him.

He was seriously injured.

The suspect then fled the scene empty handed.

Police have described the suspect as black, slim and approximately 5ft 7 inches.

He has dread locks and was wearing a blue jacket at the time.

T/Detective Sergeant Rob Kennerley of the Leeds District Crime Team said: “This was understandably a really frightening experience for the victims who were put in genuine fear when they were confronted and attacked by this man.

“Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not believed to be life threatening."

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect since the incident but are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact T/DS 3896 Rob Kennerley at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13190416262 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.