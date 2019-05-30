21 men in court over Headingley Arc Bar brawl which was like a 'saloon in Dodge City in the Wild West'

Have your say

A mass brawl between rival groups of young men in a Leeds bar was 'reminiscent of a Wild West saloon', a court has heard.

A total of 21 men are being sentenced at over violence at Arc Bar, Headingley, in February last year.

Leeds Crown Court has been shown footage of the incident which lasted three and a half minutes.

Staff were outnumbered and members of the public were caught up in the violence which broke out when men from two different groups confronted each other.

The incident was captured from several different angles on the bar's CCTV system.

Prosecutor Howard Shaw said: "The scenes captured on the CCTV are more reminiscent of a saloon in Dodge City in the Wild West rather than a pub in Headingley."

Violence erupted when Thomas Walker and Matthew Wild from one "faction" confronted Harry Walker from the other group.

The fighting involved multiple punches being thrown and people being kicked and stamped upon as they were on the ground.

Bar stools were also thrown and glasses were smashed.

The bar manager was also assaulted and struck with a bar stool during the disturbance.

Only one of the defendants suffered injuries in the incident.

Marcus Lamb had to be taken to hospital to have eight stitches in his head. He also suffered broken ribs.

Mr Shaw said Lamb was initially treated as a victim until they saw his behaviour on the CCTV footage.

The prosecutor said police arrested the defendants in the weeks after the incident when the footage was realise during a media appeal to trace suspects.

The hearing continues.

The men being sentenced are:

Benjamin Marzullo, 26, of Primrose Drive, Leeds.

Owen McDonagh, 20, of Belle Vue Avenue, Leeds.

Curtis Fleming, 22, of Henshaw Avenue, Yeadon.

Oliver Galley, 22, of Middle Farm, Harrogate.

Kyle Hancock, 22, of Banksfield Avenue, Yeadon.

Liam Lamb, 22, of Haw View, Yeadon.

Marcus Lamb, 27, of Queenswood Court, Headingley.

Harry Walker, 22, of Lea Mill Park Drive, Leeds.

Billy Wild, 21, of Aire Grove, Yeadon.

Lewis Bond, 21, of Beech Way, Whinmoor, Leeds.

Dalian Cash, 24, of Litton Way, Whinmoor, Leeds.

Robert Ives, 23, of St Lukes Close, Wetherby.

Michael McDonagh, 26, of Eastdean Grove, Seacroft.

Louis McShane, 25, of Whitelaithe Approach, Whinmoor.

George Milner, 27, of Cedar Drive, Leeds.

Michael Roberts, 29, of Pendas Grove, Cross Gates.

Christopher Booth, 43, of Gamble Hill Rise, Bramley.

Jordan Smith, 23, of The Orchards, Cross Green.

Thomas Walker, 24, of Whitelaithe Gardens, Whinmoor.

Jamie Wild, 22, of Willow Close, Guiseley.

Matthew Wild, 23, of Manston Grove, Cross Gates.