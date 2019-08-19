20-year-old man charged with murder of PC Andrew Harper

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of PC Andrew Harper.

Jed Foster, from Reading, has been charged with the murder of PC Andrew Harper and the theft of a quad bike.

He will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 20.

PC Harper was killed on Thursday, August 22 while investigating a burglary near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire.

Chief Crown Prosecutor, Jaswant Narwal, said: "Following the death of Pc Harper in Berkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Thames Valley Police to charge Jed Foster, 20, with murder and the theft of a quad bike.

"We will offer to meet with Pc Harper's family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a lengthy review of the evidence available.

"May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Foster are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."