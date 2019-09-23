20-year-old man arrested after motorbike rider killed in horror crash

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal collision in North Yorkshire which claimed the life of a 56-year-old man.

Emergency services were called at 6.30pm to the collision on Kirkby Road, near Ripon, on Saturday, September 21.

A blue Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorbike and a white Ford Trainsit van had crashed.

Sadly, the 56-year-old man who was riding the motorbike sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Transit van, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation.

The road was closed for eight hours while police attended the scene and carried out a full investigation. It reopened at 3am on Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle prior to it, to contact them.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should dial 101 and select option 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team, quoting reference number 12190175718.

