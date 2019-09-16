19-year-old man charged with murder after man found dead on Wakefield street

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead on Pinderfields Road in Wakefield last week.

Officers were called to reports of a seriously injured man shortly after midnight on Monday, September 9.

Aleksander Pawlak, aged 30 from Wakefield, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

19-year-old Marceli Szymanski, of Mallards Road in Southampton, has been charged with murder and will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Two men aged 23, one man aged 27 and a woman aged 20 were arrested in Southampton on suspicion of murder over the weekend.

They all remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190904220. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

